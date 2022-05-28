News / Metro

Center meets increased interest in wills from young

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:57 UTC+8, 2022-05-28       0
The Shanghai branch of the China Will Registration Center has had a surge of inquiries during the COVID-19 resurgence with many inquiries from the young.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:57 UTC+8, 2022-05-28       0

The Shanghai branch of the China Will Registration Center has had a surge of inquiries during the COVID-19 resurgence with many inquiries from the young, the center revealed on Saturday.

A young man of the post-2000 generation rang the Shanghai No. 2 service center in Jing'an District during the resurgence.

"When will you reopen? I want to register a will," Zhang Yi (pseudonym), 22, asked eagerly.

"The call left a deep impression on me," Hu Fang, director of the Shanghai center, recalled.

Zhang said the "unexpected COVID-19 resurgence and the sudden death of one of his family members made him rethink the meaning of life.

"Tomorrow and the unexpected, you never know which one will come first. I want to plan my inheritance early."

One year ago, Zhang's elder sister's husband died in an accident, leaving real estate, deposits and a game account of high value.

However, because he did not register a will, Zhang's sister's inheritance was not guaranteed and unnecessary disputes arose, said Zhang.

"I want to prevent family disputes and ensure that my sister's life is guaranteed," he explained his act.

During the COVID-19 resurgence, the Shanghai No. 2 service center received about 40 calls from local residents on average daily, compared with 10-15 before the resurgence.

In another call, a resident surnamed Li said the failure of a previous marriage made him realize the importance of pre-arrangement of property.

Li said property dismemberment led to unpleasant experience between him and his ex-wife, thus he sought to register a will after he remarried.

Over the past three years, the COVID-19 pandemic and unexpected accidents have prompted people to consider registering a will, although these were not decisive factors, the Shanghai service center said.

Established in late May 2019, it has registered about 12,500 wills.

An increasing number of people are aware of will registration and are considering their after-life matters, the center said.

People registering wills in China are getting younger, and more than 200 will registrants between 2020 and 2021 were born after 2000, according to a white paper released by the China Will Registration Center earlier.

The number of will registrants has continued to increase in recent years, growing 7.7 percent last year from a year earlier, and 20.8 percent from 2019.

Between 2020 and 2021, 223 people born after 2000 registered wills, with bank deposits and virtual property mainly involved, according to the center.

The majority of them were university students aged between 18 and 20 years old, with bank deposits their main property.

In Shanghai, 292 people and 29 people who registered wills over the past five years are post-1990 and post-2000 generations respectively, with will content mainly involving immovable property and bank deposits.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     