Exit-entry services to continue working on 'green channel' mode

  17:51 UTC+8, 2022-05-28       0
Shanghai residents who seek exit-entry services for now must call the hotline of the exit-entry administration bureau first, Shanghai Daily was told on Saturday.
  17:51 UTC+8, 2022-05-28       0
Ti Gong

An expat at the Minsheng Road application center of Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau on Saturday

Shanghai residents seeking exit-entry services for now must call the hotline of the exit-entry administration bureau first, Shanghai Daily was told on Saturday.

This means that people who go to the application centers of the exit-entry authorities without a reservation won't be served.

Only people with urgent needs are entitled to the services.

Previously, it was specified that such needs include the start of school, visiting patients in critical condition, attending funerals and taking part in key programs of pandemic control overseas.

Companies with urgent needs for having foreign professionals come into China or for sending employees overseas for business will also be served.

Shanghai Exit-Entry Administration Bureau said its 24-hour hotline 12367 has answered 65,000 calls since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Source: SHINE
