Man detained for hiding employee who's COVID-19 positive

  16:12 UTC+8, 2022-06-02
A company director has been detained for allegedly hiding his employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

The 34-year old man surnamed Zhang was told by the disease control authorities on early Wednesday morning that one of his employees, a man surnamed Kan, had an abnormal PCR result.

Fearing that this could affect the business activities of his company, Zhang allegedly hid the address of Kan from the authorities and put him in hiding under the ramp of an elevated road.

For this act, Zhang could face the criminal charge of impeding the prevention and control of infectious disease, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Huizhi
