WorldSkills Competition 2022 in China cancelled

The event may be rescheduled for 2026, the organizers say.

WorldSkills International on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 (WorldSkills Shanghai 2022) and is considering reorganizing the event in Shanghai in 2026.

WSI said the decision was made in agreement with WorldSkills Members, the WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 Executive Bureau and WorldSkills China, out of concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 46th WorldSkills Competition was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed to October 12-17 this year due to the pandemic.

"It is with deep disappointment that we announce the cancellation of WorldSkills Shanghai 2022. Looking ahead to the future, we have no doubt that when China hosts a WorldSkills Competition, it will be extraordinary," said Chris Humphries, president and chair of the WSI Board.

WSI said it recognized the extraordinary commitment shown by the Chinese host partners – the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Shanghai government, WorldSkills China and WorldSkills Shanghai 2022.

It is considering bringing the WorldSkills Competition to Shanghai in 2026, subject to a decision by the members of its General Assembly.