Shanghai to increase PCR test sites and extend operating hours

Shanghai will open additional PCR testing sites and extend the hours for sample collection after complaints about long queues and late results on Wednesday.

Imaginechina

Shanghai will open additional PCR testing sites and extend the hours as long queues and late results were reported on Wednesday when the lockdown was lifted.



There are over 10,000 normalized nucleic acid sample collection sites throughout the city, but some of them failed to open, while others closed too early due to a shortage of staff on the first day of their official opening, said Xia Kejia, the official in charge of the PCR screening.



"I'd like to apologize to the citizens who had to wait in long lines at the PCR sample collection site yesterday," Xia said during the city's COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday.



"Citizens are welcome to supervise and offer suggestions, and we will try to improve our efforts," he added.



He said the authorities worked overnight to deploy more staff and open additional windows after learning of the problems on Wednesday.



After a two-month lockdown and control measures to combat the COVID-19 resurgence, life and work are gradually returning to normal.



A 72-hour negative PCR report is required for admission to all public venues, public transportation, and office buildings.



Some residents complained that they had to wait up to three hours to complete a test at some of these sample collection sites, which are mostly located within communities, at local hospitals, or on the streets.



Others claimed that some sites were short on labor or testing tubes. Some people also complained about not receiving the testing results after 24 hours.



Imaginechina

To solve these issues, more PCR test sites will be opened within communities, office parks, office buildings, and large companies to make it more convenient for citizens for sample collections, Xia said.

"We will make sure all the PCR sites will be fully open," he said.



The sites will have more sample collection windows and staff, while their service hours will be largely extended to meet the demands of citizens before and after work or at night. The number of 24-hour sample collection sites will also be increased.



The efficiency of the sample collection, transport, testing, and reporting processes will be optimized to ensure faster results.



He asked the districts, subdistricts, and towns to take charge and do regular inspections so they could act quickly if there were long lines or other problems at PCR sites.



Sufficient sample collection tubes, throat swabs, protection gear for staff, and other materials will be prepared at each sample collection site. If there are too many people waiting in the queue, an emergency response will be triggered and more supplies will be transported there.



Xia said there is no such requirement that citizens must have a 72-hour negative report to receive the next test at these normalized sites.



"Some sample collection sites might add extra stipulations without authorization, which must be strictly rectified," Xia said.



Meanwhile, he stressed that there is no need for residents to provide a 72-hour PCR report to enter their own communities. They only need to wear a mask, receive a temperature check, scan the venue code, and show the green health code.

