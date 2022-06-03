News / Metro

Hot and wet weather, with lightning, predicted for holiday weekend

As muggy conditions continue, health authorities encourage residents to carefully clean and disinfect their air-conditioning systems.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Two women enjoy the early summer conditions in Shanghai.

Shanghai is embracing a hot and wet three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, according to local weather officials.

Thick clouds and short-term rain periods will kick off the break on Friday, then more rain with lightning and wind is expected to arrive during the weekend.

Mercury levels within the three days will fluctuate between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius.

The muggy weather will push people to use their air-conditioners, and local health authorities remind residents to carefully clean and disinfect the air-conditioning system before using it.

An official of the local disease control and prevention center, Zhu Renyi, has offered the following tips about how to clean the air-conditioners.

1. Single or split-system air conditioners can be used with proper ventilation. The filters should be cleaned in a timely manner.

2. Use of central air conditioning should follow the relevant pandemic control measures. Residents or companies should make sure to fully ventilate during and after use.

3. If the central air conditioning is equipped with a fresh air function, it operates all the time with the air-conditioner; if it doesn't have a fresh air function, windows should be opened for good ventilation when it is working.

4. Central air conditioning and ventilation systems should be disinfected every week when operating. For routine cleaning and disinfection, 250mg/L to 500mg/L chlorine (bromine) or chlorine dioxide disinfectant can be used for spraying, soaking or wiping for 10-30 minutes. After disinfection, clean with water and dry. If the above disinfectants are not suitable, 0.1 percent quaternary ammonium compounds or other disinfectants can be used.

5. The cleaning and disinfection work should be completed by a professional company with qualifications.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A couple take a walk outside for some shopping with their pet dog.

﻿
