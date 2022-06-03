Seniors using 'offline Suishenma' papers also need to show proof of negative PCR test

It's a rumor that people aged over 60 can go to supermarkets or banks carrying only an "offline Suishenma," a print version of the health QR code.

People aged over 60 years should still take PCR tests to have proof of being COVID-negative if they want to access public services. It is a rumor that seniors can go to supermarkets or banks carrying only an "offline Suishenma."

The "offline Suishenma" service was launched in August last year to make it possible for seniors who have difficulties using the "digital Suishenma," for which a smartphone is necessary.

The offline type is a print version of Shanghai's health QR code which shows people's COVID status.

Local residents aged over 60 can apply for it at community service centers starting June 6 as the city gradually restores public services.

Inspection staff at public venues, such as supermarkets, banks and Metro stations, can check the health status of the bearers of the "offline Suishenma" that is printed on paper, even if seniors don't have a smartphone.

But the offline version holders still need to do PCR tests in the first place to ensure their health status.