News / Metro

Shanghai announces subsidies to help employment

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:43 UTC+8, 2022-06-06       0
Businesses which have contained layoffs or have employed long-term unemployed or fresh college graduates qualify under the scheme to ensure employment stability.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:43 UTC+8, 2022-06-06       0

Shanghai has announced two measures for alleviating the financial burden on seven key industries seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure employment stability.

Enterprises in catering, retail, tourism, transportation, culture and entertainment, hospitality and the exhibition industries will enjoy employment-related subsidies if they haven't laid off employees or reduced their job cuts last year.

Enterprises that have kept their layoff rate within 5.5 percent, the national target for unemployment rate control last year, can apply for 600 yuan (US$90) of subsidies per employee. Each enterprise can receive up to 3 million yuan.

Applications for the subsidies should be submitted to employment service organizations in the district the enterprises are located in before year-end. An online application platform is being developed and will be launched soon.

Enterprises and social organizations can also receive subsidies for employing people who have registered for unemployment for more than three months, and fresh college graduates.

They can get a 2,000-yuan subsidy for signing a labor contract with each new worker who qualifies under the scheme if they employ them for at least a year and pay their social security premiums.

They don't have to submit applications. The authorities will check the employment and social insurance information and pay the subsidies to the social security accounts of legible enterprises.

The city also encourages district governments to provide subsides for other enterprises and people affected by the pandemic within their area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     