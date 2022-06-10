News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 confirmed cases, 5 local asymptomatic infections

Five local positive infections were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.
The city reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, five local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases and four imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

6 confirmed cases

The first patient tested positive during central quarantine while the rest five were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first four patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 31.

The second case is a Chinese working in Namibia who arrived at the local airport on June 7 via Germany.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 26 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 4.

The second case, a Chinese working in Germany, and the third case, a Chinese working in Namibia, arrived at the local airport on June 7 on the same flight.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 8.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 100 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 104 confirmed patients and 398 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 9, of all the 58,045 local confirmed cases, 57,225 have been discharged upon recovery and 232 are still hospitalized, including 12 severe cases and 11 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,637 imported cases, 4,616 have been discharged upon recovery and 21 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
