COVID-19 in Shanghai: 7 confirmed cases, 9 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
  08:19 UTC+8, 2022-06-11       0
The city reported seven locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, nine local asymptomatic infections, four imported cases and three imported asymptomatic infections on Friday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
The city reported seven locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, nine local asymptomatic infections, four imported cases and three imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

7 confirmed cases

The first three patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest four were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first seven infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest two were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 1.

The second case, a Chinese working in Argentina, and the third case, a Chinese living in Argentina, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on June 2.

The fourth case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 8.

All patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 53 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case, a Chinese working in Serbia, and the second case, a Chinese living in Argentina, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on June 2 via Germany.

The second case is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the local airport on May 27.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 33 confirmed patients and 252 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 10, of all the 58,052 local confirmed cases, 57,256 have been discharged upon recovery and 208 are still hospitalized, including 10 severe cases and 10 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,641 imported cases, 4,618 have been discharged upon recovery and 23 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
