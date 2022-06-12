News / Metro

Infections traced to shopping mall, beauty salon

More than 30 COVID-19 cases in Shanghai have been traced to two cluster infections at a downtown shopping mall and a beauty salon.
PCR sample collection staff at a community in Hongkou undertaking a massive screening over the weekend.

More than 30 COVID-19 cases in Shanghai have been traced to two cluster infections at a downtown shopping mall and a beauty salon, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

The Suning.com Wujiaochang store on 585 Handan Road in Yangpu District became a medium-risk area on Friday after two positive cases there.

The Red Rose Beauty Parlor at 1352 Huaihai Road M. in Xuhui District was rated as medium-risk on Thursday after three employees tested positive.

More infections were detected involving the two places during the subsequent screening. The epidemiological investigations and follow-up treatments are still ongoing, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the commission, on Sunday.

Citizens are asked to check the traces of the new infections, which were publicized on the city's COVID-19 press briefing and Shanghaifabu Wechat account.

"If your travel paths coincide with the positive cases, please take a PCR test on time," said Zhao. Those with symptoms such as fever and cough must go to fever clinics promptly.

Sixteen infections have been traced to those who had been to the Suning.com mall at the Wujiaochang commercial hub. Their 515 close contacts and 540 secondary contacts are under quarantine, while some 28,000 risky groups have been tested. All of them tested negative.

Imaginechina

The Suning.com mall at Wujiaochang commercial hub.

No dine-in service

The hair salon, which has been under the spotlight due to its citywide influence, was the source of 15 infections, including 10 employees, their four close contacts and one customer. Five of them are asymptomatic cases.

Nearly 600 close contacts have been traced, while some 470,000 citizens have been screened. All of them tested negative. Sixteen environmental samples at the hair salon tested positive.

Four officials in Xuhui, including the deputy head of the district's market watchdog, have been punished for the cluster infection at the beauty salon, which failed to conduct daily nucleic acid tests among its employees as it is mandatory, according to the Xuhui government.

Due to the recent outbreak at the service businesses, local restaurants will continue to provide only online delivery or takeout services, said Lai Xiaoyi, an official with the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

The timing of the reopening of dine-in services depends on the pandemic situation, Lai said.

Only part eateries at three outlying districts – Jinshan, Fengxian and Chongming – have gradually restored the dine-in services as trial operations, she said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Red Rose Beauty Parlor on Huaihai Road M.

Imaginechina

Customers line up at a downtown coffee shop.

The hairdressing and beauty salons must implement online reservations, stagger their customers and limit visitor flows. The towels, capes and other hairdressing tools must be replaced and disinfected for every customer.

All employees at the catering, hairdressing, housekeeping and other life service industries must take daily PCR tests. Meal delivery staff must take a PCR and an antigen test every day, Lai said.

Shanghai has reported more than 40 community infections in 13 districts since the city lifted its two-month-long lockdown on June 1.

They were mainly detected among gatherings of people at both local families and public sites, while an increasing number of service industry employees have been involved, according to the health commission official.

On Sunday, the city reported five community COVID-19 cases, and designated five more areas in four districts as medium-risk spots. This brings the total number of such areas to 36.

One confirmed COVID-19 cases with mild symptoms and four asymptomatic cases, between the ages of 42 and 68 were reported in the districts of Jing'an, Qingpu, Xuhui and Chongming districts.

The confirmed COVID-19 cases with mild symptoms and four asymptomatic cases reported on Sunday.

Five places in districts of Jing'an, Qingpu, Xuhui and Chongming were reported as medium-risk areas on Sunday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
