Second batch of pre-university students returns to school

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:50 UTC+8, 2022-06-13
Graduating students of middle schools in Shanghai returned to their campuses today, after a three-month hiatus due to the latest COVID-19 pandemic resurgence in the city.
Ti Gong

Graduating junior high students return to the Tenth High School of Shanghai in Huangpu District on Monday.

A student has her ID card scanned at the school gate before entering.

Graduating students of middle schools in Shanghai returned to their campuses on Monday, after a three-month hiatus due to the latest resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

They are the second and final batch of pre-university students returning to schools this semester. Second- and third-year students of senior high schools resumed on-campus learning last week. Other students will continue online classes until the end of the semester.

The Tenth High School of Shanghai in Huangpu District, which had been used as a temporary quarantine site for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, underwent comprehensive disinfection to welcome back junior high students on a rainy Monday morning, having seen senior high students return last week.

To avoid possible cross-infections in public transportation vehicles, most students walked to the school while others were driven by parents. They had their health codes and temperatures checked before entering the campus.

When students returned to their classrooms, they saw on the blackboard words from teachers and parents encouraging them to prepare well for next month's high school entrance examination.

The examination was postponed by about a month to July 11-12 due to the pandemic.

Anti-pandemic kits, including masks and disinfectants, were given to students.

According to the Shanghai Education Commission, students need to take one rapid antigen self-test at home before heading to school and one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at school. They also need to have their temperatures checked twice daily.

Students attend class at the school.

Students are all attention as they attend a class.

Source: SHINE
