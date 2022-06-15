Shanghai seeks opinions to make it a friendlier city for foreigners

Shanghai is carrying out a survey among foreigners in the city as it works to create a more comfortable and harmonious working and living environment.

Shanghai is seeking input from foreigners to ensure a more international-friendly environment in the city.

The questionnaire contains reasons for choosing Shanghai, pandemic implications, and confidence in the city.

According to the Shanghai Service Center for Foreigners Working in China, their suggestions will be taken into account as the city works to create a more comfortable and harmonious working and living environment in Shanghai.

"We can optimize policies based on their needs," it claimed.

