Emergency surgery saves cancer patient with huge tumor

Four-hour operation finds 10-centimeter tumor had perforated man's intestines while he was receiving chemotherapy in the outpatient clinic.

Experts from Shanghai Cancer Center have announced the success of an emergency surgery that has saved a patient whose intestines were perforated by a huge tumor while he was under treatment in the outpatient clinic.

The patient was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in January and suffered the sudden event while receiving chemotherapy at the hospital.

Doctors diagnosed that he may have a perforated intestine due to the huge tumor when he suffered sudden pain and serious nausea.

They contacted leading experts, who arranged an emergency surgery while medical staff did a PCR test and epidemiological investigation on the patient's family.

The surgery was launched before the PCR test result was available as the patient was in a critical condition.

During the four-hour operation doctors found the 10-centimeter huge tumor had perforated the patient's intestines, resulting in excrement entering his abdominal cavity.