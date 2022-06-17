News / Metro

Emergency surgery saves cancer patient with huge tumor

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:07 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0
Four-hour operation finds 10-centimeter tumor had perforated man's intestines while he was receiving chemotherapy in the outpatient clinic.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:07 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0

Experts from Shanghai Cancer Center have announced the success of an emergency surgery that has saved a patient whose intestines were perforated by a huge tumor while he was under treatment in the outpatient clinic.

The patient was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in January and suffered the sudden event while receiving chemotherapy at the hospital.

Doctors diagnosed that he may have a perforated intestine due to the huge tumor when he suffered sudden pain and serious nausea.

They contacted leading experts, who arranged an emergency surgery while medical staff did a PCR test and epidemiological investigation on the patient's family.

The surgery was launched before the PCR test result was available as the patient was in a critical condition.

During the four-hour operation doctors found the 10-centimeter huge tumor had perforated the patient's intestines, resulting in excrement entering his abdominal cavity.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     