News / Metro

Media workshops empowered for further development

  21:45 UTC+8, 2022-06-16       0
Shanghai Daily's media workshops "Andy's Workshop" and "Qiao Shanghai" have been selected as "seeded players" of Shanghai United Media Group.
  21:45 UTC+8, 2022-06-16       0
Shanghai Daily's media workshops, "Andy's Workshop" and "Qiao Shanghai," have been selected as "seeded players" of Shanghai United Media Group with another 18 workshops out of more than 270 others from within the press group.

These "seeded players" from media like Jiefang Daily, Xinmin Evening News and Wenhui Daily have been introduced to several top third-party platforms.

It's part of the group's efforts to support media workshops, which will select a batch of "seeded players" from news fields such as civil affairs, business, science and technology and international communications and support them with operations, technology and training.

Andy Workshop is run by Andy Boreham, a foreign expert with Shanghai Daily. It has published six episodes of its "Reports on China" series and more than 10 short videos, which covered over 3.6 million netizens and were viewed more than 3 million times.

Its videos refute some foreign media's rumors about China's epidemic prevention and control works with facts.

Qiao Shanghai is a workshop of Michelle Qiao, a columnist of the city's historical architecture at Shanghai Daily. It produces videos about Shanghai's old buildings' stories.

Media workshops empowered for further development

The list of 20 media workshops

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
