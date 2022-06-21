COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 confirmed cases, 3 local asymptomatic infections

Among them, two positive infections were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

The city reported six locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, three local asymptomatic infections, nine imported cases and six imported asymptomatic infections on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

6 confirmed cases

The first five patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was found in the screening of high-risk groups.



No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first two tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was found in the screening of high-risk groups.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first case is a Singaporean who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 6.



The second case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 6.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 11.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 17 via Finland.

The fifth case is an American who arrived at the local airport on June 18.

The sixth case, a Chinese living in Brazil, the seventh case, a Chinese working in Argentine, and the eighth case, a Chinese studying in the UK, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on June 18 via Germany.

The ninth case is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on June 18 via Austria.

All patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 170 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 13.



The second case, a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada, and the third case, a Chinese studying in Canada, arrived at the local airport on June 18 on the same flight.

The fourth and fifth cases, both Chinese studying in the US, and the sixth case, a Chinese working in the US, arrived at the local airport on June 18 on the same flight.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 170 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 13 confirmed patients and 35 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 20, of all the 58,120 local confirmed cases, 57,441 have been discharged upon recovery and 91 are still hospitalized, including two severe cases and four critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,680 imported cases, 4,646 have been discharged upon recovery and 40 are still hospitalized.