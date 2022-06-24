Fast statistics: Shanghai's remarkable progress in past 5 years
15:46 UTC+8, 2022-06-24 0
In the past five years, Shanghai has made remarkable achievements in a number of ways, including economic, social governance, environmental and the improving of people's lives.
15:46 UTC+8, 2022-06-24 0
In the past five years, Shanghai has made remarkable achievements in a number of ways, including economic, social governance, environmental, rural vitalization and the improving of people's lives.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports