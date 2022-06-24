COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 confirmed cases, 1 asymptomatic infection

The city reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, one local asymptomatic infection, three imported cases and eight imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

2 confirmed cases

Both patients tested positive during central quarantine.



No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infection

The case tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first two patients are Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 18.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 19.

All the patients have been sent to a designated hospital for treatment, while their close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on June 8 via the Netherlands.



The second case, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, and the third case, a Chinese working in Botswana, arrived at the local airport on June 14 via Germany.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 14.

The fifth case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 20.

The sixth case, a Chinese working in Namibia, and the seventh case, a Chinese studying in the UK, arrived at the local airport on June 21 via Germany.

The eighth case is a Chinese working in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on June 21.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 138 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 16 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 23, of all the 58,135 local confirmed cases, 57,464 have been discharged upon recovery and 83 are still hospitalized, including one severe case and two critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,692 imported cases, 4,646 have been discharged upon recovery and 46 are still hospitalized.