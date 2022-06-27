News / Metro

Suburban district acts to improve safety on industrial sites

﻿ Zhu Yuting
  14:13 UTC+8, 2022-06-27       0
District prosecutors have boosted the supervision of local companies and jointly launched many events with relevant departments to raise public awareness of industrial safety.
Unclear duties and a lack of regulation and supervision were found to be the main reasons for industrial accidents in suburban Shanghai's Baoshan District, local prosecutors said in a white paper.

In one case, a male worker at a Baoshan company was killed in a worksite accident because the people in charge of the company failed to carry out adequate supervision.

Prosecutors found three similar accidents had occurred at the company between 2019 and 2020. Four people were jailed for 9 to 12 months.

Baoshan prosecutors charged about 81 people in 39 industrial-safety cases between January 1, 2018, and March 31 of this year – most of whom are front-line workers.

To enhance safety, Baoshan prosecutors have boosted the supervision of local companies and jointly launched many events with relevant departments to raise public awareness of industrial safety.

﻿
