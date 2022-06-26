News / Metro

Changes under the roof: behind the prosperity and vitality of Nanchang Road

SHINE
  15:09 UTC+8, 2022-06-26       0
Having witnessed the overhaul of Nanchang Road, Renhao found that the new look is a result of both the face lifting and the fact that a number of real problems have been solved.
SHINE
  15:09 UTC+8, 2022-06-26       0

Provided by Jiefang Daily.

In the 1990s, Ren Hao opened his first coffee shop on Nanchang Road. At that time, the machinery and equipment could not run properly because of power shortage; the drainage pipes were aging and leaking, and every rainy day, it rained heavily outside and drizzled inside. How could he keep his shop running? Ren Hao was once very distressed.

Nowadays, Nanchang Road is full of cafes and popular shops. Having witnessed the overhaul of Nanchang Road, Ren Hao found that the new look is a result of both the face lifting and the fact that a number of real problems have been solved one by one.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     