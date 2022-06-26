Changes under the roof: behind the prosperity and vitality of Nanchang Road

Having witnessed the overhaul of Nanchang Road, Renhao found that the new look is a result of both the face lifting and the fact that a number of real problems have been solved.

In the 1990s, Ren Hao opened his first coffee shop on Nanchang Road. At that time, the machinery and equipment could not run properly because of power shortage; the drainage pipes were aging and leaking, and every rainy day, it rained heavily outside and drizzled inside. How could he keep his shop running? Ren Hao was once very distressed.

Nowadays, Nanchang Road is full of cafes and popular shops. Having witnessed the overhaul of Nanchang Road, Ren Hao found that the new look is a result of both the face lifting and the fact that a number of real problems have been solved one by one.