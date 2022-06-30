A city for the people: pocket park next door

How to cleverly use the "leftover space" of neighborhoods to provide residents with a natural garden for strolling and relaxing?

Shi Jiahua, 73, has been living in Tianshan No. 5 residential complex for most of his life. Although he lives close to the posh shops on Loushanguan Road, he rarely visits cafés or malls there. The only place he likes to walk around is the riverside park which is 40 minutes' walk away.

As he grew older, Shi could no longer go that far, leaving him only sit on a wooden chair in the aisle between buildings and bask in the sun all morning.

How to increase the green zone despite the limited urban space? How to cleverly use the "leftover space" of neighborhoods to provide residents with a natural garden for strolling and relaxing?

In February this year, a 3,000-square-meter green space was completed nearby, which is very convenient for residents of Tianshan No. 5 residential complex.

"Now we are in the pocket park as we step out of the community compound," said Shi.