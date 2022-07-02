News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 imported infections, no new local cases

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  08:44 UTC+8, 2022-07-02       0
The city reported no local infections, three imported cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  08:44 UTC+8, 2022-07-02       0

The city reported no local infections, three imported cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

No new fatalities were reported.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 imported infections, no new local cases
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 imported infections, no new local cases
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient, a Chinese working in the Republic of the Congo, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Brazil, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 24 via France on the same flight.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 27.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while their close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 22.

The second case is Chinese working in Chile who arrived at the local airport on June 22 via the Netherlands.

The third case, a Chinese working in Ghana, and the fourth case, a Chinese working in Angola, arrived at the local airport on June 24 via France on the same flight.

The fifth case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 25.

The sixth case is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 27.

The seventh case is a Chinese working in the Republic of the Congo who arrived at the local airport on June 28.

The eighth case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 29 via Denmark.

The ninth case is a Chinese studying in the US who who arrived at the local airport on June 30.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 75 close contacts on the flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, nine confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to July 1, of all the 58,137 local confirmed cases, 57,526 have been discharged upon recovery and 23 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,728 imported cases, 4,687 have been discharged upon recovery and 41 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     