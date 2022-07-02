COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 imported infections, no new local cases

The city reported no local infections, three imported cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

No new fatalities were reported.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient, a Chinese working in the Republic of the Congo, and the second patient, a Chinese working in Brazil, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 24 via France on the same flight.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 27.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while their close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 22.

The second case is Chinese working in Chile who arrived at the local airport on June 22 via the Netherlands.

The third case, a Chinese working in Ghana, and the fourth case, a Chinese working in Angola, arrived at the local airport on June 24 via France on the same flight.

The fifth case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 25.

The sixth case is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 27.

The seventh case is a Chinese working in the Republic of the Congo who arrived at the local airport on June 28.

The eighth case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 29 via Denmark.

The ninth case is a Chinese studying in the US who who arrived at the local airport on June 30.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 75 close contacts on the flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, nine confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to July 1, of all the 58,137 local confirmed cases, 57,526 have been discharged upon recovery and 23 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,728 imported cases, 4,687 have been discharged upon recovery and 41 are still hospitalized.