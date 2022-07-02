News / Metro

Judge speaking Shanghai dialect with northeastern accent

  16:11 UTC+8, 2022-07-02       0
The young judge from northeast China has taught herself Shanghai dialect so that she can better handle the trivial issues of the local elderly with her expertise and patience.
Provided by Jiefang Daily.

"Ma'am, the trial will start at 9 am tomorrow. Please don't forget to bring your ID card and lawsuit materials." Judge Bai Yun kept reminding the litigants of court hearing precautions on the phone. The litigants she handles are special because they are all over the age of 60.

"When I am old, I hope that young people can also have more patience with me." With this in mind, the young judge from northeast China has taught herself a not-so-fluent Shanghai dialect so that she can better handle the seemingly trivial issues of the local elderly with her expertise and patience.

