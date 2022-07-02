Clear future ahead with decrease in myopia

The incidence of myopia among minors in Shanghai has dropped for the first time in the past three decades.

The incidence of myopia among minors in Shanghai has dropped for the first time in the past three decades, thanks to efforts from authorities, people's rising awareness, proper and timely intervention as well as clinical development.

The prevalence of myopia among local children and students was 60 percent last year, dropping by 1.2 percentage points than the previous year, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

Shanghai has been targeting myopia among minors as a key focus for public vision health and stepped up health service and medical research in the field.

A medical engineering innovation institute was established over the weekend at the Shanghai Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital. It aims to boost scientific research and speed up the introduction of scientific discovery into clinical use through cooperation with top scientists in the city, said Dr Zhou Xingtao, president of the hospital.

In addition to research, the hospital was the first in the city to introduce a bar code on its Internet hospital platform for patients to take medicines by simply scanning the code instead of traveling between departments. The service was extremely welcome by patients during the pandemic.

The hospital is also the first state-owned medical facility to offer Internet hospital services for people from overseas.