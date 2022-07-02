News / Metro

Clear future ahead with decrease in myopia

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:10 UTC+8, 2022-07-02       0
The incidence of myopia among minors in Shanghai has dropped for the first time in the past three decades.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:10 UTC+8, 2022-07-02       0

The incidence of myopia among minors in Shanghai has dropped for the first time in the past three decades, thanks to efforts from authorities, people's rising awareness, proper and timely intervention as well as clinical development.

The prevalence of myopia among local children and students was 60 percent last year, dropping by 1.2 percentage points than the previous year, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

Shanghai has been targeting myopia among minors as a key focus for public vision health and stepped up health service and medical research in the field.

A medical engineering innovation institute was established over the weekend at the Shanghai Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital. It aims to boost scientific research and speed up the introduction of scientific discovery into clinical use through cooperation with top scientists in the city, said Dr Zhou Xingtao, president of the hospital.

In addition to research, the hospital was the first in the city to introduce a bar code on its Internet hospital platform for patients to take medicines by simply scanning the code instead of traveling between departments. The service was extremely welcome by patients during the pandemic.

The hospital is also the first state-owned medical facility to offer Internet hospital services for people from overseas.

Clear future ahead with decrease in myopia
Ti Gong

Dr Zhou Xingtao, president of Shanghai Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat, offers consultation to patients at its Internet hospital service platform.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     