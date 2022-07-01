News / Metro

It is now OK to visit the elderly in senior-care homes

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:35 UTC+8, 2022-07-01       0
But strict health rules still apply. Wear a mask and have an up-to-date health code.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:35 UTC+8, 2022-07-01       0

Senior homes in Shanghai have lifted their ban on visits by family as the COVID-19 resurgence wanes, the city's civil affairs authorities said on Friday.

Visits to senior homes have been suspended for more than three months.

Visitors must have a green health code and their travel history code should indicate that they have not visited or stayed in medium or high-risk regions within the previous seven days, according to Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

They should also have a negative nucleic acid test result from within the past 24 hours and a reservation is mandatory.

They need to make real-name registration as well.

The number of visitors, visit frequency, and routes and visiting areas will be set strictly by government agencies based on their capacity, the bureau said.

Visitors need to wear N95 or KN95 masks and have their temperature checked before entry.

Visitors are not allowed into the living area of elderly residents.

Staff should take precautions and avoid crowded areas and gatherings.

Shanghai is among the fastest aging cities in China. Residents over 60 comprised more than 36 percent of the permanent population as of the end of last year, hitting 5.34 million.

It's estimated that about 300,000 people in the city suffer from dementia, a figure projected to increase.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     