City puts policies in place to lift employment

Shanghai has released 20 measures to promote employment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the international situation.

The city government has asked related departments to implement bailout policies, such as lowering the social security payment rate, extending loan payment period and tax remission, to reduce enterprises' labor costs. It also called for enhanced work to improve services to help enterprises attract needed talent, train employees and solve labor disputes.

The city vowed to give full support to help key groups in job hunting. It will implement policies including subsidies and tax preference to encourage enterprises to employ college graduates as well as support graduates in starting their own business or work flexibly. Internships and training will be offered to help graduates improve their work capabilities.

The city will also carry out follow-up one-on-one assistance for students graduating without job offers.

It will enhance assistance to people with difficulties in gaining employment, such as offering them short-term public service jobs and including them in social relief programs.

It encourages state-owned enterprises, government departments, public institutions, grassroots service programs and organizations to recruit college graduates and asks local districts to offer more temporary work in pandemic control and prevention.

It will deepen cooperation with western regions and help migrant workers return and resume work in Shanghai.

The city also aims to promote economic recovery and industrial development to create more jobs, enhancing services to support enterprises resume operation, increasing supplies of labor resources and eliminating unreasonable restrictions on return of workers.

It will also invite professional human resources service companies to help people find jobs, and help enterprises recruit high-quality talent.