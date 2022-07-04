News / Metro

WorldSkills announces special edition after pandemic delay

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  16:57 UTC+8, 2022-07-04       0
WSI is working with its partners and 15 member countries and regions to organize the individual skill competitions. Exact dates and locations will be announced later this month.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  16:57 UTC+8, 2022-07-04       0

A special edition of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 will be held after the original version of the event scheduled for October in Shanghai was canceled due to the pandemic, according to WorldSkills International.

The 46th WorldSkills Competition was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed to October 12-17 this year due to the pandemic. It was announced on May 31 that the event was cancelled in wake of the latest resurgence of the COVID-19.

Following this decision, WorldSkills International and its members and global partners began planning alternative opportunities for the competitors preparing for WorldSkills 2022.

"The expertise and resourcefulness of the WorldSkills global network will collaborate to host the official skill competitions in a variety of countries and regions. These skill competitions are collectively known as WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition. This will be the official replacement for WorldSkills Shanghai 2022," WSI said in a statement.

WSI said it is working with its partners and 15 member countries and regions to organize the individual skill competitions and the exact dates and location of each competition will be announced later this month.

Over 1,100 competitors from 57 countries and regions are expected to participate.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     