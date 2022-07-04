WorldSkills announces special edition after pandemic delay

WSI is working with its partners and 15 member countries and regions to organize the individual skill competitions. Exact dates and locations will be announced later this month.

A special edition of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 will be held after the original version of the event scheduled for October in Shanghai was canceled due to the pandemic, according to WorldSkills International.

The 46th WorldSkills Competition was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed to October 12-17 this year due to the pandemic. It was announced on May 31 that the event was cancelled in wake of the latest resurgence of the COVID-19.

Following this decision, WorldSkills International and its members and global partners began planning alternative opportunities for the competitors preparing for WorldSkills 2022.

"The expertise and resourcefulness of the WorldSkills global network will collaborate to host the official skill competitions in a variety of countries and regions. These skill competitions are collectively known as WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition. This will be the official replacement for WorldSkills Shanghai 2022," WSI said in a statement.

WSI said it is working with its partners and 15 member countries and regions to organize the individual skill competitions and the exact dates and location of each competition will be announced later this month.

Over 1,100 competitors from 57 countries and regions are expected to participate.