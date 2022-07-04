News / Metro

Man held after injuring people on downtown street in Shanghai

A man has been held by police after he randomly attacked people with knives in downtown Jing'an District on Monday afternoon.
A man has been detained by police after he randomly attacked people with knives in downtown Jing'an District in Shanghai on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place near the intersection of Weihai Road and Chengdu Road N. at 12:20pm.

The suspect, a 59-year-old man surnamed Gao, was brought under control by police on the scene, and the injured were rushed to hospital. They were not critically injured, police revealed.

Gao told police he attacked people in a fit of anger because of some disputes with his former employer and that he had failed to reach an agreement with the company.

Police investigation is still underway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
