COVID-19 in Shanghai: 17 local confirmed cases, 28 asymptomatic infections

The city reported 17 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 28 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

17 confirmed cases

All the patients who are contacts of previous infections tested positive during central quarantine.



28 asymptomatic infections

All the infections are contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 2 from the United States.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 3 from the US.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 4 from the United Arab Emirates.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 5 from Sierra Leone via France.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 27 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on June 28 from Comorin via Ethiopia.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on June 29 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on June 30 from the US.

The fourth and fifth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 1 from Canada.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 3 from New Zealand.

The seventh and eighth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 4 from the US.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 4 from the UAE.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 106 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, nine confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to July 7, of all the 58,202 local confirmed cases, 57,543 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,765 imported cases, 4,711 have been discharged upon recovery and 54 are still hospitalized.