News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 17 local confirmed cases, 28 asymptomatic infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-08       0
All local infections tested positive during central quarantine.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-08       0

The city reported 17 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 28 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

17 confirmed cases

All the patients who are contacts of previous infections tested positive during central quarantine.

28 asymptomatic infections

All the infections are contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 2 from the United States.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 3 from the US.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 4 from the United Arab Emirates.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 5 from Sierra Leone via France.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 27 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on June 28 from Comorin via Ethiopia.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on June 29 from Canada.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on June 30 from the US.

The fourth and fifth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 1 from Canada.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 3 from New Zealand.

The seventh and eighth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 4 from the US.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 4 from the UAE.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 106 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, nine confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to July 7, of all the 58,202 local confirmed cases, 57,543 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,765 imported cases, 4,711 have been discharged upon recovery and 54 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     