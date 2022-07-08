Rebuilt bridge to improve Shanghai-Jiangsu connection

Demolition and reconstruction began on Friday on the Feiyun (Flying Cloud) bridge crossing over the Xinchuansha River in Baoshan District.

An obscure concrete bridge in north Shanghai will be redeveloped into a thoroughfare to improve the connections between Shanghai and neighboring Jiangsu Province, both by water and land.

The new bridge's main span will stretch 125 meters from only 16 meters now, with six vehicle lanes to relieve the congestion on the busy Hutai Road.

The new bridge's main span will stretch 125 meters from only 16 meters now, with six vehicle lanes to relieve the congestion on the busy Hutai Road.

Its height will also be raised to 10 meters from three to allow larger vessels to pass, according to the Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Road and Bridge Group, the city's major road and bridge constructor.

As a highlight, a sightseeing pedestrian bridge will be built along with the bridge for vehicles. Citizens and cyclists will be able to enjoy the rustic scenery on the new pedestrian bridge, said Fan Qingqing, the project manager.

The construction company has built two temporary steel bridges over the river for pedestrians and cyclists to cross during construction.

Half the new bridge will be built before the old half is demolished, to reduce the impact on traffic, Fan said.

Upon the completion of the new bridge by June, 2024, the river will be expanded to 96 meters from 20 meters to largely enhance the flood drainage capability in Shanghai's outlying Baoshan and Jiading districts, which are more likely to be inundated during the city's flood season than other local districts.

The project is part of the waterway treatment campaign approved by the State Council to improve flood prevention, the ecological environment and transport capacity of the Taihu Lake Stream.

The campaign has been listed as a key interprovincial water project for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

After the expansion, the Xinchuansha River will also become a key waterway to support the Wusong and Wenzaobang rivers, two major shipping channels for north Shanghai and other Yangtze River Delta cities.

The 125-kilometer Wusong River originates in Taihu Lake in Jiangsu and winds through the cities of Suzhou, Kunshan and Shanghai before finally emptying into the Huangpu River. The downtown section of the river is known as Suzhou Creek.

Wenzaobang, known as the mother river of Baoshan, is the city's third major waterway after Huang­pu River and Suzhou Creek.