14 recreational spots busted for COVID-19 rules violations

  12:56 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0
Shanghai has inhanced inspections of recreation venues after identifying 14 that had broken COVID-19 rules. The new outbreak has been linked to pubs and karaoke bars.
Shanghai authorities said on Monday that 14 instances of violations of COVID-19 prevention and control regulations at indoor cultural and entertainment venues had been discovered.

It came to light after Shanghai authorities stepped up inspections of indoor recreational places as the majority of recent COVID-19 infections were traced to several karaoke bars and pubs that reopened without approval.

Authorities said over the weekend that a thorough crackdown was ongoing.

Among those that had opened without approval, 10 involved recreational venues, three chess and card rooms, and one Internet cafe , according to the city's cultural and tourism authorities.

Shanghai Junlai KTV and Shanghai Haohao Chess and Card Room, both in Changning District, Huiyuansheng Entertainment (Shanghai) in Jing 'an District, and Shanghai Queque Fitness and Leisure Activity Room in Putuo District were on the list.

The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said that karaoke bars, Internet cafes , mahjong and poker lounges, live-action role-playing game venues, and other indoor recreation areas are not allowed to operate because a large number of people could congregate in the enclosed spaces, creating a significant risk of virus transmission.

The public can call the government-run 12345 public service hotline to file complaints.

Businesses that open covertly without permission will be closed down. In serious cases, they may be subject to administrative punishments.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
