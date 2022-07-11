Yueyang hospital best in nation for integrated TCM, Western medicine

The Shanghai hospital has held the No.1 position for three straight years in the rankings by the National Health Commission.

The Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine has ranked top in the nation among such hospitals in the latest evaluation by the National Health Commission, covering 2,508 public hospitals.

The evaluation covered hospital management, operational efficiency, sustainable development and patient satisfaction.

Yueyang won the highest score among all hospitals featuring integrated TCM and Western medicine – for the third consecutive year – the hospital said on Monday.

It has been leading in the research and clinical practice of integrating TCM and Western medicine and its departments of acupuncture, tuina therapeutic massage and dermatology are top regional diagnosis and treatment centers in the nation.

The hospital's acupuncture anesthesia team has participated in heart, lung, brain, thyroid, breast, stomach and pelvic cavity surgeries to reduce the use of chemical anesthesia for quicker recovery.

Its gait analysis center is the first world-recognized laboratory in a non-English-speaking country.

The hospital is also a national center for treating chest pain, arterial fibrillation, stroke, heart failure and heart rehabilitation.

Yueyang has also been actively involved in the frontline of the anti-COVID-19 campaign.

It sent nine medical teams to Wuhan in 2020, the then epicenter of the pandemic, and to designated and makeshift hospitals in Shanghai.

"We make full use of the integration of TCM and Western medicine by introducing herbal soups, acupuncture and TCM-based exercises to patients to boost their recovery and improve immunity," said Zhou Jia, Yueyang's president.



The hospital was also the first in Shanghai to offer 24-hour nucleic acid testing and was also the first to launch outpatient services for recovered COVID-19 patients.