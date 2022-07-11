News / Metro

Baoshan official jailed, fined for selling tons of donated vegetables

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:27 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0
Zhang Xisheng, the head of a Baoshan based stated-owned company in Zhangmiao Subdistrict, was also fined 100,000 yuan (US$ 14,910).
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:27 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0

The head of a government-owned company who resold 50 tons of donated food during Shanghai's lockdown, has been jailed for a year and fined 100,000 yuan (US$14,910).

Zhang Xisheng, head of a Baoshan based stated-owned company in Zhangmiao Subdistrict, sold about 7,700 boxes of vegetables donated by Yunnan Province to be given to local residents for free, the Baoshan District People's Court said on Monday.

Three officials were also suspended during the lockdown for failing to supervise the purchase and distribution of food packs, according to the subdistrict government.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     