Baoshan official jailed, fined for selling tons of donated vegetables

Zhang Xisheng, the head of a Baoshan based stated-owned company in Zhangmiao Subdistrict, was also fined 100,000 yuan (US$ 14,910).

The head of a government-owned company who resold 50 tons of donated food during Shanghai's lockdown, has been jailed for a year and fined 100,000 yuan (US$14,910).

Zhang Xisheng, head of a Baoshan based stated-owned company in Zhangmiao Subdistrict, sold about 7,700 boxes of vegetables donated by Yunnan Province to be given to local residents for free, the Baoshan District People's Court said on Monday.

Three officials were also suspended during the lockdown for failing to supervise the purchase and distribution of food packs, according to the subdistrict government.