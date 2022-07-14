Shanghai Party secretary holds video conference with L'Oreal chief

Li Qiang held a video conference with Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of France-based cosmetic group L'Oreal, on July 13.

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang held a video conference with Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of France-based cosmetic group L'Oreal, on July 13.

Li talked about the city's COVID-19 prevention and control efforts as well as the development of Shanghai's economy. He invited L'Oreal to launch more research and development projects, investment and cultural exchanges in Shanghai.

Li also welcomed enterprises from home and abroad to join the 5th China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai in November.

Hieronimus expressed L'Oreal's commitment to Shanghai, and said the group plans to expand investment and accelerate the development of its business in the city.

Shanghai Vice Party Secretary Zhuge Yujie also joined the video conference.