COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local confirmed cases, 28 asymptomatic infections

The city reported five locally transmitted confirmed cases, 28 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

5 local confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.



28 local asymptomatic infections

All infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is an Austrian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 9 from Austria.



The second patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on July 11 from Singapore.

The third patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on July 13 from Canada.

The fourth patient, a Chinese departing from the United Kingdom, and the fifth patient, a Chinese departing from Namibia, arrived at the local airport on July 13 via Germany.

The sixth patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on July 14 from Taiwan.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 130 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 7 from the United States.



The second case is a Chinese departing from DR Congo who arrived at the local airport on July 12 via Ethiopia.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 13 from Canada.

The fourth and fifth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 14 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 167 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 15 confirmed patients and 26 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 15, of all the 111 local confirmed cases, 39 have been discharged upon recovery and 96 are still hospitalized. A total of 447 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,822 imported cases, 4,753 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.