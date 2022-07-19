News / Metro

Stay cool, another heatwave is on the way!

﻿ Zhu Yuting
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Zhu Yuting Cai Wenjun
  15:47 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
Temperatures will again top 38 degrees from Wednesday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Zhu Yuting Cai Wenjun
  15:47 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
Stay cool, another heatwave is on the way!
Dong Jun / SHINE

Showers hit parts of the city on Tuesday.

Shanghai is bracing for a new heatwave from Wednesday, with the mercury topping 38 degrees Celsius.

Showers hit parts of the city on Tuesday, bringing humidity, while the temperature ranged between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Scorching weather, with clouds, showers and lightning in the afternoons, is forecast to hit the city over the next eight days. Highs will be over 35 degrees and lows will be around 29.

This year's 12th solar term, dashu, or Great Heat, falls on Saturday – ushering in the hottest part of summer.

With rising temperatures and rain, local health authorities have launched citywide cleansing and anti-worm campaigns each month through September.

About 4,600 places such as old residential complexes, nursing homes and green spaces will be targeted for public health and disease prevention and control, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     