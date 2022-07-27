COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local confirmed cases, 14 asymptomatic infections

Meanwhile, 13 imported infections were also reported on Tuesday.

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 14 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

2 local confirmed cases

Both patients tested positive during central quarantine.



14 local asymptomatic infections

The first 13 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was detected in a routine screening.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 20 from Columbia via the Netherlands.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 23 from Canada.

The third patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from the United States.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from Japan.

The fifth and sixth patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from Russia.

The seventh patient is a Briton who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from the United Kingdom via Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 143 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from the US.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 22 from France.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 23 Canada.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from the US.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from Russia.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 25 from Singapore.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 148 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 19 confirmed patients and 23 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 26, of all the 145 local confirmed cases, 135 have been discharged upon recovery and 34 are still hospitalized. A total of 624 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,875 imported cases, 4,815 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.