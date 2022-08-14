News / Metro

Locals on the hook for fishy practices in Suzhou Creek

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:20 UTC+8, 2022-08-14       0
A large number of dead fish are floating up in Suzhou Creek, with the summer weather and locals' actions to blame.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:20 UTC+8, 2022-08-14       0
Locals on the hook for fishy practices in Suzhou Creek
Shanghai Morning Post

A worker removes dead fish from Suzhou Creek.

Locals on the hook for fishy practices in Suzhou Creek
Shanghai Morning Post

Dead fish floating in Suzhou Creek.

A large number of dead fish are floating up in Suzhou Creek, with the summer weather and locals' actions to blame.

Chen Minmei, a local resident living at a residential complex in Putuo District along Suzhou Creek, saw dead fish in the creek several times when she strolled along it at dusk recently.

"The dead fish are a pollution both for the environment and eyes," she told Shanghai Morning Post.

Shen Mengyuan, a water sanitation worker, said he and his colleagues spotted a large number of dead fish as well recently. They filled the whole of the ship's cabin after clearance.

"We found dead fish floating in the water during our daily routine cleaning when the ship approached Sichuan Road Bridge," said Shen. "The big silver carp looked like they weighed nearly 10 kilograms."

The Shanghai Public Sanitation and Environment Water Management Station said it had received 13 reports from residents about dead fish since July, much more than previous years.

Locals on the hook for fishy practices in Suzhou Creek
Shanghai Morning Post

People free fish into Suzhou Creek.

"The fish were actually released by residents," said Cai Haifeng, an official with the station. "Although the creek has experienced several rounds of water quality improvement, a large amount of wild fish are not seen in it.

"The water quality of the creek could not support so much fish, and the continuous sizzling weather and downpour since July also led to the death of these released fish."

"The fish could not get used to the water environment of the creek, which has a low oxygen content," he added.

In Chinese, the Buddhist ritual of fangsheng, meaning life releasing, is believed to bring good luck. Releasing captive animals is believed to be a typical act of charity and is performed on certain days of the Chinese lunar calendar with certain meanings.

"The Guangfu Road W. and Dongxin Road intersection, Baocheng Bridge and Wuning Road Bridge are some spots where fish are released," said Cai.

"Residents have released fish they bought from wet markets on non-traditional days as well, and parents freed fish in pray for good luck for their children who sat college entrance examination or high school entrance exam."

There is no regulation banning the act.

Dead fish must be removed immediately to prevent foul odors and pollution.

"Unscientific freeing fish is like killing," added Cai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     