News / Metro

City police recover 50 million yuan swindled from senior citizens

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:20 UTC+8, 2022-08-15       0
Shanghai police said they have cracked over 80 fraud cases against senior citizens and recovered more than 50 million yuan of the defrauded money in recent months.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  22:20 UTC+8, 2022-08-15       0

In an intensified crackdown on fraud against senior citizens, Shanghai police said they have solved over 80 criminal cases and recovered more than 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) defrauded from the victims in recent months.

About 220 suspects have been taken into custody and nine gangs taken down, police said on Monday.

Most of the fraud cases involved falsely advertised benefits of health products.

In suburban Qingpu District, police received a report last month that a 75-year-old lady paid a massage shop 52,000 yuan for some dubious essential oil products that were advertised to have the ability to prevent strokes.

The old lady was introduced to have a free massage at the shop where she was approached by a man who claimed to be a professor of medicine. After a "diagnosis," the man told her that she was likely to suffer strokes and then hoodwinked her into buying the products, police revealed.

City police recover 50 million yuan swindled from senior citizens
Ti Gong

The falsely advertised essential oil products in the Qingpu case

Having confirmed that the essential oil products had no medicinal effects at all, police launched an investigation that led to the discovery of a gang that defrauded senior citizens through a number of massage shops in Shanghai.

They had allegedly swindled people of more than 1.6 million yuan.

Ten suspects in the case were caught from Guangdong and Shandong provinces as well as Shanghai later that month.

In another case solved by police in suburban Jinshan District, 30 suspects were caught for allegedly selling products that they falsely claimed can deal with prostate problems.

Police started their investigation in early June after a 69-year-old man reported that he fell for an advertisement about the product on the Internet and lost 5,040 yuan to the fraudsters.

Around China, about 2,900 people had purchased the fraudulent product and its likes, and about 900 of them were from Shanghai, police said.

The suspects allegedly ran a company headquartered in Shaanxi Province and sold the products both by online advertising and illegally acquiring contact information of senior citizens.

The suspects, who allegedly have sold more than 8 million yuan worth of products, were rounded up in Shaanxi last month.

What makes it difficult to crack down on such fraud is that many victims are reluctant to file complaints out of shame, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Jinshan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     