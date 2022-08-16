Qingpu works to revitalize tourism industry

In an effort to stimulate the tourism industry, Qingpu District is promoting cultural and tourist activities as summer relief during the Double Five Shopping Festival.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

It may be sizzling hot, but there are several cool options in Qingpu District.

The district is promoting cultural and tourist activities to provide some summer fun for residents as part of the ongoing Double Five Shopping Festival and to revitalize the tourism industry.

A camping festival is being held at tourist sites and resorts such as Shanghai Oriental Green Land and Lao Gu Cang, the Old Barn, a farm which has become a popular scenic spot in Jinze Ancient Town.

According to the Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau, art, sports and culinary activities are also being held at the same time to enrich campers' experiences.

People also like to visit Qingxi Countryside Park, Dianshan Lake and Jiuzhou Forest because of their ecological attraction.

Foodies will be taken on a trip to savor the authentic flavors of Qingpu and enjoy a sip at local cafes.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The day starts with a nice breakfast at eateries in ancient towns such as Chenxin Breakfast Eatery and Zhujin Dim Sum Eatery, while treating visitors to the history of ancient towns and regaling them with little-known stories.

Cafes such as Fan+ Coffee and Theory Coffee, facing Jiangnan Watertown, offer a unique, tranquil atmosphere and iced coffee for summer relief.

The culinary journey includes restaurants serving authentic local freshwater delicacies such as silver carp and crayfish.

The No. 1 Teahouse of Jiangnan and Chengzhai Teahouse are also popular among visitors.

Fruit-picking activities are being promoted at Caibang, Dongzhuang and Zhangma villages.

There has been a boom in minsu (Chinese version of B&B), with countryside tourism gaining in popularity.



"A trip to the ancient towns is like getting away from the urban hustle and bustle," said a local resident surnamed Liang, who traveled to Zhujiajiao Watertown and spent a night at a local minsu.

At Jingting Minsu, which has nine rooms in Zhujiajiao, staffer Ding Yulin has been busy for days this summer.

"There is often no vacancy and we have been asking people to make their bookings two weeks before their travel," said Ding.