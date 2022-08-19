COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local asymptomatic infections, 10 imported cases

Meanwhile, eight confirmed patients and 19 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported three local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and three imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

3 local asymptomatic infections

All infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 14 from the United Kingdom via Singapore.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 14 from Japan.

The third patient, a Chinese, and the fourth patient, a Briton, arrived at the local airport on August 15 from the UK via Finland.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 16 from Spain.

The sixth and seventh patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 16 from Australia via New Zealand.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 120 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 10 from Canada.



The second case is a French national who arrived at the local airport on August 15 from France.

The third case is an American who arrived at the local airport on August 17 from the United States via Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 112 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, eight confirmed patients and 19 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 18, of all the 157 local confirmed cases, 177 have been discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 682 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,062 imported cases, 4,963 have been discharged upon recovery and 99 are still hospitalized.