News / Metro

Lighting measures in place to save power during heatwave

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:57 UTC+8, 2022-08-21       0
Landscape lighting on the Bund, north Bund and Little Lujiazui areas will be switched off on Monday and Tuesday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:57 UTC+8, 2022-08-21       0

Landscape lighting on the Bund, north Bund and Little Lujiazui areas will be switched off on Monday and Tuesday, the city's greenery and public sanitation authorities announced on Sunday.

Outdoor advertising lights in these areas will be turned off as well to cope with the summer power demand peak, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Based on Shanghai's summer power consumption plan on peak hours this summer, the city's landscape lights and outdoor advertising lights will be switched off when the power supply gap is estimated to hit about 6 million kilowatt-hours within the next 24 and 72 hours.

Businesses will take staggered power consumption measures and some outdoor construction projects will also be suspended according to the plan.

Under these combined measures, a maximum 800,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity are estimated to be saved.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Lujiazui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     