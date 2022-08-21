Lighting measures in place to save power during heatwave

Landscape lighting on the Bund, north Bund and Little Lujiazui areas will be switched off on Monday and Tuesday.

Landscape lighting on the Bund, north Bund and Little Lujiazui areas will be switched off on Monday and Tuesday, the city's greenery and public sanitation authorities announced on Sunday.

Outdoor advertising lights in these areas will be turned off as well to cope with the summer power demand peak, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Based on Shanghai's summer power consumption plan on peak hours this summer, the city's landscape lights and outdoor advertising lights will be switched off when the power supply gap is estimated to hit about 6 million kilowatt-hours within the next 24 and 72 hours.

Businesses will take staggered power consumption measures and some outdoor construction projects will also be suspended according to the plan.

Under these combined measures, a maximum 800,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity are estimated to be saved.