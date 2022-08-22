News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 local confirmed case, 3 local asymptomatic infections

All the four local infections tested positive during central quarantine.
The city reported one local confirmed case, three local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient tested positive in central quarantine.

3 local asymptomatic infections

All infections tested positive in central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first and second patients are both Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 16 from New Zealand.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from Japan.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 19 from Canada.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 19 from France.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 20 from Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 102 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on August 11 from China's Taiwan.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from the United States.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 18 from Singapore.

The fourth to sixth cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 19 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 141 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 13 confirmed patients and 14 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 21, of all the 159 local confirmed cases, 178 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 689 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,084 imported cases, 4,991 have been discharged upon recovery and 93 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
