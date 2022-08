Shanghai boasts more cafes than any other place on earth. But how has China's biggest city become a coffee capital in the kingdom of tea?

Shanghai boasts more cafes than any other place on earth. But how has China's biggest city become a coffee capital in the kingdom of tea? In this documentary, some of Shanghai's most exciting coffee adventurers explain. Among others, meet the 90-year-old man who for decades made daily visits to a nostalgic coffee shop and a Japanese craftsman dedicated to running what is arguably the most popular boutique cafe in the city.