News / Metro

New program addresses shortcomings in dementia detection

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:02 UTC+8, 2022-08-30       0
With a rapidly aging population, Shanghai is introducing a screening and intervention program for elderly dementia prevention and control.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:02 UTC+8, 2022-08-30       0

The incidence rate of local seniors with dementia is between 4.63 percent and 6.5 percent, and 15 percent of elderly people are at risk, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Tuesday.

With a rapidly aging population, Shanghai is introducing a screening and intervention program for elderly dementia prevention and control.

A community-based risk screening, classification and intervention project for dementia has been created for early detection and intervention as well as regular monitoring.

Previously, 98.5 percent of local seniors hadn't received cognition evaluations and diagnoses. Even among those who were screened, the detection rate wasn't high due to varying levels of screening standards.

Led by the Shanghai Mental Health Center, local experts carried out research to develop a special cognition disorder evaluation and screening tool. The digital technology-based tool works like a video game that can carry out evaluations within three minutes and has a precise and effective standard.

Those who are determined to be at risk will undergo another more complex screening, which takes about eight minutes and tests things like language, calculations, short-term memory, attention and orientation.

The three-minute screening tool is specially designed for elderly people, which is easy, interesting and sensible to those with the disorder.

So far, more than 10,000 seniors in six districts have been screened with the tool, over 85 percent of whom with the disorder received timely detections.

In the next phase, the local health authority said, the government will enhance public education on elderly dementia and promote the community-based screening program citywide, aiming to meet China's 2030 health plan's target that 80 percent of the public is aware of dementia prevention and control.

Moreover, the city will improve a patient classification and transfer system that will guide people to appropriate medical facilities for professional diagnoses and treatments.

A "happy sports program" in Changning District is in its trial phase, a dementia prevention and control program where medics work to improve elderly people's moods and prevent cognition disorders through physical exercises that leverage traditional Chinese medicine.

A standardized intervention measure for seniors suffering from depression was also introduced to improve their confidence while reducing anxiety and addressing insomnia.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     