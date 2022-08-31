Popular bakery-chain subsidiary slapped with hefty fine

A 580,000-yuan fine has been levied against the Shanghai subsidiary of bakery chain Paris Baguette for violating food-safety regulations during the COVID-19 resurgence.

A hefty fine of 580,000 yuan (US$84,158) has been levied against the Shanghai subsidiary of popular bakery chain Paris Baguette for violating food-safety regulations during the COVID-19 resurgence, according to the administrative penalty notice recently issued by Shanghai's market regulators.

Shanghai Spc Foodstuff Co, the subsidiary of Paris Baguette in Shanghai, was found to have taken community group-buying orders and conducted production and sales of pastry products at a training center on Laohongjing Road in Minhang District between April 23 and 26.

However, the training center had not been licensed for relevant food production and operation activities, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The irregularity was uncovered on April 27 during an inspection by market regulators following a tipoff.