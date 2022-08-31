News / Metro

Top AI event set to open with tech innovations, metaverse experience

  Zhu Shenshen
  21:07 UTC+8, 2022-08-31
Top executives of tech giants like Apple, Baidu and Huawei will attend forums on the first day of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Thursday.
Dong Jun / SHINE

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference, or WAIC, will open in Shanghai tomorrow.

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference, or WAIC, China's top AI event, will open on Thursday, with leading business executives participating and new tech innovations and products making debut.

As the first batch of restarted exhibitions and conferences in Shanghai following the lift of the city's COVID-19 lockdown in June, the three-day WAIC 2022 will see strict pandemic prevention measures in place. As a result, many events will be held online with metaverse innovations.

Scientists and business executives, including Huawei's rotating chairman Ken Hu and Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon, will attend the opening session tomorrow morning.

Industry executives, including Apple China's Managing Director Isabel Ge Mahe, will take part in the WAIC's Industry Development Forum in the afternoon. Several science innovation results will also be published in the afternoon.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A self-driving truck that will be displayed at a WAIC exhibition.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Self-driving open road tests will start in the Pudong New Area on Thursday.

Several dozen innovations and products, covering brain-computer interface, the metaverse, AI chips, autonomous driving and green-energy development, will debut at the WAIC, which has been held since 2018.

AI exhibitions are being held in the Pudong New Area and Xuhui District, with total exhibition space of 15,000 square meters. More than 200 exhibitors are attending the WAIC, 30 percent of them for the first time.

Robots, smart transportation, AI's integration with art, chip design and industrial applications are major themes of a major exhibition at the Shanghai Expo Center, it was revealed during a media tour on Wednesday.

As a side event of the WAIC, several roads will be open to no-human autonomous road tests in Pudong's Jinqiao area from Thursday.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

An avatar will visit the WAIC halls in a metaverse world.

The WAIC will also open a metaverse space for residents, who can customize their avatars on skin color, hairstyle and several glasses choices. The avatars can wander in the halls in the metaverse world, which will gradually open on Thursday, to offer visitors safe and immersive experience.

For on-site visitors, speakers and exhibitors, 24-hour negative nucleic acid test results are required. All visitors are required to wear N95 masks for indoor meetings.

