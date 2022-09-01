News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local patients, 12 imported infections

The city reported no local infections, seven imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday.
The city reported no local infections, seven imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Imported cases

The first patient, a South Korean, and the second patient, a German, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 25 from Germany on the same flight.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 28 from Japan.

The fourth patient, a Romanian departing from Romania, and the fifth patient, a Chinese departing from France, arrived at the local airport on August 29 on the same flight from France.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from Guinea via Ethiopia.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 30 from Surinam via the Netherlands.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 169 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 27 from the United States.

The second case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 28 from Japan.

The third case, a Chinese departing from Australia, and the fourth case, a Chinese departing from New Zealand, arrived at the local airport on August 28 from New Zealand on the same flight.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on August 29 from France.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 120 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, nine confirmed patients and five asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to August 31, of all the 163 local confirmed cases, 182 have been discharged upon recovery and five are still hospitalized. A total of 715 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,143 imported cases, 5,079 have been discharged upon recovery and 64 are still hospitalized.

