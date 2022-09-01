News / Metro

Volunteers to promote the history and culture of Huangpu River, Suzhou Creek

A volunteer service has been launched along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek to promote the history and culture of the neighborhood.
Ti Gong

Volunteers will provide service along Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek

A volunteer service along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek was launched in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Young volunteers will provide visitors with information on the history and culture of the river and the creek, while also protecting the ecological environment.

According to the Shanghai Youth League, over 4,000 people have joined the volunteer program, with more than 60 percent of them born after 1995.

These volunteers, dubbed "little water drops," will promote the haipai (Shanghai-style) and "red" cultures associated with the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, as well as share stories about them.

They will also help to maintain order in public areas along the river and the creek.

Zhang Jie, a Shanghai Water Affairs Bureau employee, has a strong connection to the river and creek. She witnessed the environmental changes in Suzhou Creek and patrolled about 100 river courses in the city.

"As a volunteer, I will share stories about the ecological improvement of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek with residents and raise their awareness about the environment," she said.

Zhang Yaling, a narrator of Yuyangli, a former residential complex where Marxism was first promoted and the Chinese Communist Youth League was founded in 1920, has done extensive research in preparation for volunteer service, including numerous visits to cultural sites along the Suzhou Creek section in Hongkou and Huangpu districts and research into historical materials.

"I want to close the gap with listeners and pique the interest of young people in the creek's history and culture," Zhang said.

At the moment, narrating services are only available for a portion of the Suzhou Creek in Changning District, primarily involving the East China University of Political Science and Law section.

Every Saturday, a 45-minute free service is available to both individuals and groups.

People interested in the service can reserve it through the WeChat account "shvolunteer."

﻿
