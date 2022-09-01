News / Metro

'Identity codes' for Shanghai market entities

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:02 UTC+8, 2022-09-01       0
Aimed at creating a more transparent business environment, a trial of an "identity code" covering all 3.2 million market entities in Shanghai has started.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:02 UTC+8, 2022-09-01       0

A trial of an "identity code" covering all 3.2 million market entities in Shanghai started on Thursday. It aims to create a more transparent business environment and ensure efficient business operation.

The "identity code" with unified standard is applied to both the paper version and e-version of business licenses of market entities, and the QR code automatically generated is permanently valid.

"It is like a 'digital portrait' of businesses," explained Kang Yan, an official with the registration department of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

By scanning the code, consumers are able to check the registration, licensing and monitoring information of businesses.

Abnormal operations and administrative penalty information can also be accessed via the code.

It provides reference for consumers and business partners, thus boosting the development and expansion of businesses abiding by regulations, Kang pointed out.

At the same time, enterprises are able to enjoy more convenient government services.

In Xuhui District, nearly 50 self-service terminals have been set up at government affairs service halls, commercial areas and industrial parks.

"In the past, it took time to verify the business license information of clients, and mistakes could occur when we manually input information," said Lu Ming, a staffer at the Shanghai branch of Bank of Ningbo.

Now, the information will be automatically inputted for bank account opening.

"It significantly improves the efficiency of opening bank accounts," Lu claimed.

Market regulators can check the registration information and inspection record of businesses by scanning the code as well, allowing for accurate different-tier supervision and management of catering businesses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Xuhui
Bank of Ningbo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     